Mr. Steve Franklin Mathews, 72, of Ellijay, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

He was born in Pickens County Jan. 11, 1949, to the late George Mathews and Lillie Mae Childers Mathews.

He is preceded in death by brothers, Lloyd Mathews, Cliff Mathews, Claude Mathews, Herbert Mathews and Hubert Mathews; sisters, Dorothy Grizzle, Pauline Crook and Marcille Freeman.

He worked as a machine operator at Pilgrim’s prior to becoming disabled. He enjoyed fishing, watching his groundhogs and working in the yard. He attended Jerusalem Baptist Church in Jasper.

He is survived by loving wife of 41 years, Peggy Mathews; sons, Lamar Mathews, Gary Mathews and wife, Shanda, Travis Mathews and wife, Stacey and Bryan Mathews; daughters, Rebecca Colwell and husband, Shaun, and Beverly Mathews and husband, Tevoris Harris; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday. March 5, 2021, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Billy Dotson officiating.

Interment was in Yukon Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Tevoris Harris, Brandon Rymer, Jacob Mathews, Bryant Mathews, Bryston Mathews and Jonathan Henderson.

Donations can be made to help with funeral expenses.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com. Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.