SMSgt. Joseph W. “Joe” Ray USAF (Ret.), 91, retired permanently Feb. 28, 2020.

He grew up in Ellijay, where he loved the clean, crisp mountain air and apple season. He always had wanderlust which is one of the reasons he joined the military where he proudly served our country for more than 26 years.

He was involved in logistics most of his career and his service took him to Libya, Japan, Brazil, Thailand, Korea, Vietnam, Germany, Turkey and France to name a few.

He received several meritorious service awards, and various commendation letters.

After retirement, he focused his travels in the continental U.S. taking no less than five trips out west. He was happiest when the tires were rolling.

Recently, he has missed his mornings at Hardee’s where he sat on a distinguished board of world problem-solvers — it’s just they were self-appointed and the powers that be haven’t recognized their combined wisdom (or bull).

Husband, father, uncle, friend ... he will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by father, Johnny William Layfette Ray; mother, Margaret Alice (Whitaker); and sister, Ellen Ray Sullivan.

He is survived by wife of 59 years, Mary; children, Amber (Jeff) Casper and Josh (Danielle Wilcox) Ray; grandchildren, J. Bronson, T. Cohen, Lanna and Gavin Ray; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Green Acres Baptist Church.

Private burial was in the Ellijay City Cemetery.

Visitation was held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2020, at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home with the Rev. Micah Emery officiated.

Donations can be made to Green Acres Baptist Church’s Building Fund or Heart of Georgia Hospice.

Condolences can be made at www.heritagemfh.com.

Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory in Warner Robins was in charge of arrangements.