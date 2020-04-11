Body

Sharon Rose Smith McElveen, 72, of Ellijay, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Dec. 15, 1947, to the late William Henry and Nell Rose Britt Smith, in Florence, S.C.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Ellijay and retired as a paraprofessional from the Cobb County School System. She graduated from Florence High School, received an associate’s degree from the University of South Carolina.

She is preceded in death by husband, Hubert Thomas McElveen Jr.; and sister, JoAnne Smith.

She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Stephen Bell, of Kennesaw; grandchildren, Jackson Bell and Bryan Bell; and sister, Marcia Smith Knight, of Blythewood, S.C.

She will be interred at the Georgia National Cemetery at a future date.

