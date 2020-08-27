Body

Mr. Shane Michael Bradley Thompson, 36, of Hayesville, N.C., passed away peacefully at his home Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, following a brief illness.

He was born March 22, 1984, in St. Paul, Minn., to Sherry Thompson and the late Bradley John Thompson. He loved playing guitar; it was one of his favorite pastimes. He also enjoyed music and shooting pool. He had five cats; which he adored.

He is survived by loving wife, Windy Thompson; mother, Sherry Thompson, of Hayesville; sisters, Cassie Thompson, of Elberton and Shanda Rhoades, of Hiawassee; nephews, Kaleb Rhoades, Skyler Huffman and Cameron Fife; nieces, Savannah Huffman and Jaylaa Townsend; and several nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at a later date and will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your local Humane Society, in memory of Mr. Thompson.

Condolences can be made at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of arrangements.