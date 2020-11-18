Body

Mr. Scott Leonard Morine, 71, of Ellijay, died Saturday, Nov. 14, at his residence.

He was born in Waltham, Mass., June 23, 1949, to the late Leonard Roland Morine and Jeanette Scott Morine.

He is preceded in death by son, Scott Morine Jr.; brothers, Alan Morine and Leonard Morine; and sister, Linda Gaudett.

Prior to his retirement, he worked for the Marietta Daily Journal in the maintenance department and was a lifetime member of the American Legion.

He is survived by wife, Gail Anderson Morine; son, Gary Alan Morine; daughter, Debra Lynne Ingalsbe; five brothers, James, Clint, Chris, and Cliff Morine and Bobby Stearns; sister, Marion Joyce; step-mother, Jean Morine; nine grandchildren, Michael Ingalsbe, Christopher Ingalsbe, Brandon Ingalsbe, Katelyn Morine, Austin Morine, Brent Morine, Emma Morine, Ava Morine and Audrey Morine; and five great-grandchildren.

To honor his wishes, he will be cremated and no services are planned at this time.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.