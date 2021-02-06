Body

Sara “Sally” Emily Daniels, 80, of Ellijay, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.

She was born July 22, 1940, to the late Weldon Marvin and Sarah Isabelle Hussey Anderson in Berkeley, Calif.

She is survived by husband of 59 years, William “Bill” Edward Daniels; daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Jonathan Blackwood, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; granddaughter, Emily Elizabeth Blackwood, of Brookhaven; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Paul Hough, of San Rafael, Calif.; brother and sister-in-law, Trent and Joanne Anderson, of Novato, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.

She and her husband opened Motivation Trends (AT&T Wireless) in Ellijay in 1998 where they successfully ran the business for 16 years until they retired. She was heavily involved in many activities around her beloved town of Ellijay, including the Chamber of Commerce, the Optimist Club and the Rotary.

No service is planned at this time; however, the family will be hosting a celebration of life at a later date.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Donations can be made to the Gilmer County Animal Shelter at www.paypal.me/donate2gcas or Friends of Gilmer County Animal Shelter at www.fogasnow.com/. Checks can be sent to GCAS, 4152 Highway 52 East, Ellijay, GA 30536 or email Ann at Gcascats@gmail.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel is in charge of arrangements.