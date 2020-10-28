Body

Ruby Marie Ward Chapman, 78, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

She was born Oct. 10, 1942, in Cherry Log, to the late Chester Arnold and Dorothy Marie Holloway Ward. She was a member of the Boardtown Church of Christ.

She is preceded in death by husband, Douglas McArthur Chapman; sister, Brenda Ward Weaver; brother, Joe Ward.

She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Serena Marie and Guy William Staats, of Forrest Park; son, Vince McArthur Chapman, of Jonesboro; grandchildren, Trinity and Aurora Staats; sisters and brothers-in-law, Wanda and Gerald Chadwick, Janith and Edward Dotson, all of Ellijay, Reda and Leslie Queen, of Mineral Bluff, Carol and Lowell Queen, of McCaysville; sister, Ellene Owenby, of McCaysville; brother-in-law, Lloyd Weaver, of Cherry Log; brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Linda Ward, of Blue Ridge; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Ward, of Jasper.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Logan Funeral Home Chapel with Minister David Mullins officiating.

Graveside services followed in Stanley Creek Church of Christ Cemetery.

Pallbearers were David Chadwick, Greg Dotson, Jamie Weaver, Joseph Ward, Justin Green, Darren Queen, Kevin Ferguson Jr. and Frank Asci.

Donations can be made to Children’s Health Care of Atlanta Scottish Rite.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home and Chapel was in charge of arrangements.