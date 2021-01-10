Body

Mr. Roy Winston Tilley, 78, of Cumming, formerly of Ellijay, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. He was born Jan. 26, 1942, in Gilmer County to the late Louis and Myrtle Martin Tilley.

He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army, retired from Lockheed and was of the Baptist faith.

He is preceded in death by brothers, Martin Tilley, Tim Tilley and Wayne Tilley.

He is survived by sisters, Helen Combs, Virginia Tilley, both of Cumming, Peggy Welch, of Chatsworth and Linda Combs, of Lilburn.

Graveside services were held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, from the Sunlight Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Wallace Parks officiating.

Music was by Bill McVey.

Pallbearers were Jimmy Knight, Greg Tilley, Steve Combs and Stewart Combs.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.