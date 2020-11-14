Body

Mr. Roy Long, 94, of Ellijay, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper.

He was born April 6, 1926, to the late Peter Grayson and Ethel (McBee) Long in Dial. He was of the Baptist faith.

He is preceded in death by wife, Ruth Louise Stover Long; son-in-law, Charles Stiles; brothers and sisters, Maggie Soloman, Mack Long, Grady Long, Ed Long and Dee Long, Fate Long, Virgil Long, Leslie Long, Nell Long, Amy Long McDaniel, Belle Long Kindall, Hoke Long and Leva Foster Childers.

He is survived by daughter, Mary Sue Stiles, of Ellijay; sons and daughter-in-law, Jimmy R. Long, Jerry R. Long, and Tim and Anne Long, all of Ellijay; grandchildren and in-laws, Rachel and Josh Aaron, Kristan Long, and Alan and Ashley Long; great-grandchildren, Abby Grace Aaron and Eli Aaron; sisters, Annie Long Hoose, of Belleville, Mich., Mary Lee Long Mullinax, of Ellijay; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Cantrell officiating.

Music will be by Lillian Champion.

No visitation will be held at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Dennis Ralston, 117 River Lane, Ellijay, GA 30536.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel is in charge of arrangements.