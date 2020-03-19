Roger R. Center

Body

Mr. Roger T. Center, 74, of Ellijay, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

He was born Jan. 31, 1946, in Tennessee, to the late Andrew and Winnie Bell Center. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army and worked as a truck driver.

He is preceded in death by several siblings.

He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Elizabeth and Michael Proctor of Talking Rock, Iliana and Arty Garcia, of Texas; daughter, Mary Ann Center, of McCaysville; grandchildren, T.J. East, Arty Garcia Jr., Anna Garcia, Lexi Garcia; great-grandchildren, Jordan East and Natalie East.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.