Mr. Robert “R.J.” Cochran, 89, of Ellijay, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

He was born March 4, 1931, in Fannin County, to the late Rev. Henry and Rose Beavers Cochran.

He was retired from Robertshaw Controls, a veteran serving with the U.S. Army in Korea and member of Turniptown Baptist Church.

He is survived by wife of 66 years, Oleeta Cochran; daughters and sons-in-law, Trish and Randy Dyer, Donna and Greg Easterwood, all of Ellijay; grandchildren, Kristin and Jon Baker, Amanda and Nathan McFarland; great-grandchildren, Zack, Abbie, Kloe and Sophie; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Larry and Doris Tankersley, Fern Pritchett; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Paul Richards, the Rev. Scott Chastain and the Rev. Steve Jones officiating.

Music was by the Rev. Jamie Dotson and the combined choirs of Turniptown Baptist Church and Oak Grove Baptist Church, led by Doug Morrow and piano by Cindy Morrow.

Pallbearers were Jon Baker, Nathan McFarland, Edward Lacey, Wayne Holt, Tony Pritchett and Cade Evans.

Honorary pallbearers were Mark Holden, the Rev. Jamie Kerr, Larry Tankersley, Corey Cantrell and Tyler Corbin.

Interment was in the Turniptown Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors by the North Georgia Honor Guard.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.