Mr. Robert Lee Kenney, 89, of Ellijay, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at home with his family.

He was born Dec. 20, 1931, in LaGrange, to the late William Ernest and Sarah Inez McCray Kenney.

He graduated from Troup County High School in 1953 and attended LaGrange College and later Georgia State University where he received his bachelor’s degree in business.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was stationed aboard the USS Cogswell DD-651 as a sonarman during the Korean War. He worked for the Continental Insurance Company in Atlanta until he retired and was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Sharpsburg.

He is preceded in death by daughter, Janet Susan Kenney Shumate.

He is survived by wife of 63 years, Angelene Mobley Kenney; son and daughter-in-law, Glenn David and Sandra Denise Kenney, of Ellijay; loving caregiver, Amber Ray, of Ellijay, who cared for him for two years and has since become part of the family; grandchildren, Mary Beth Kenney, of Morehead City, N.C., W. Richard Jr., and wife, Kathy White, of Jasper; sisters, Dorothy Kenney Woodall, of LaGrange, Mildred Kenney Cindrick, of Stockbridge; niece, Dottie Hamm, of Naples, Fla.; brother-in-law, Douglas Beehner, of Naples, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Logan and Mason White, of Jasper.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. at Logan Funeral and Chapel.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Logan Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Brian Anderson officiating.

Military honors will be performed by the North Georgia Honor Guard.

Interment will be at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 10:30 a.m.

Flowers are being accepted or donations can be made to the Grace Baptist Church in Sharpsburg in memory of Robert.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Compassus Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel is in charge of arrangements.