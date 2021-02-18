Body

Mr. Robert “Bob” Autry Burton, 79, of Ellijay, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

He was born in Tampa, Fla., July 31, 1941, to the late Connie Lee Burton and Dollie Magaline Vickery Burton. He was a high school graduate and held a master’s degree. He was retired from Armour Health and was a member of Ellijay Church of Christ.

He is survived by wife, Dorthea Cox Burton, of Ellijay; son, Rob and Jennifer Burton, of Talking Rock; daughters, Laura Burton and Marionette Brandt, both of Talking Rock; brother, Keith Burton, of Clarkesville, Tenn.; sister, Anita Thomas, of Greensboro, N.C; grandchildren, Chris Higgins, Brad Higgins, Landon Burton and Alli Burton.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with Minister Jeremy Green officiating.

Donations can be made to the Reid and Jessica Cochran Adoption Fund at United Community Bank or by PayPal to J.Rittenberry@yahoo.com

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.