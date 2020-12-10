Body

Rhonda Reece Hamby, 63, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Dalton, after an extended illness.

She was born March 31, 1957, to Wesley and Ethel Faye Reece of High Point, N.C.

She graduated from Trinity High School in Trinity, N.C., in 1975, and then went on to study nursing at Guilford Technical Institute in North Carolina and worked as an LPN at the emergency room at High Point North Carolina Memorial Hospital before working for 10 years as a nurse for High Point Internal Medicine.

She married her husband, Roger, in 1988, in Danbury, N.C. Much joy was brought into her life by the birth of her only child Alexa, in 1990.

She partnered as co-owner of several businesses in Winston Salem, N.C., including the franchise of National Packaging and Shipping and published a magazine until 2002.

The family relocated to Ft. Myers, Fla., in 2002, and then finally retired to Ellijay in 2013.

She was an active person who put her family first, never met a stranger and enjoyed dancing to her favorite songs, traveling, movies, cooking and her dogs, cats and birds.

She is survived by husband, Roger; and daughter, Alexandra Hamby, of Charlotte, N.C.

The family wishes to thank all the staff of the Memory Care Unit of Dalton for their aid and comfort for the last three years.

Rhonda and her family also greatly appreciate the aid from their friend, Dr.Joe Gaston, of Ellijay.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.