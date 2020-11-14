Body

The Rev. Randall Lynn Brown, 68, of Ellijay, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

He was born Jan. 8, 1952, in Indio, Calif., to Robert (Bob) Randall Brown and Aleta Fern (Williams) Wilkerson. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

He was a sweet, wonderful, kind man who was always smiling. He was a member of the Crystal River Fellowship and was a golf course contractor who built golf courses all over the world, as well as a missionary.

He is survived by loving wife of 37 years, Karen Sue Brown; daughters, Cara Anne Brown, of Grants Pass, Ore., Karina Brianne Brown, of Ellijay; sons, Joshua Lynn Brown, of Orlando, Fla., Caleb Martin Brown, of Sherman Oaks, Calif.; grandchildren, Teagen McPherson, Devon Sweeley, Londynn Brown, and Elizabeth Brown, mother and stepfather, Aleta and Marvin Wilkerson, of Calimesa, Calif.; sister, Peggy and Bill Russell, of Chino Valley, Ariz.

Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Crystal River Fellowship with the Rev. Frank and Holly Lathery officiating.

Interment will be in the Ellijay City Cemetery.

Flowers are not being excepted, but donations can be made to the Crystal River Fellowship Church, 6529 Mt. Pisgah Rd., Ellijay GA, 30540, in memory of Randall Brown.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel is in charge of arrangements.