The Rev. Oscar Cuthbert Poole

Colonel Oscar Cuthbert Poole, 90, of Ellijay, died Sunday, May 31, 2020.

He was born April 29, 1930, in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., to Oscar Marie and Sallie Jeanette Cain Poole. He was a member of Gates Chapel United Methodist Church, a retired Methodist minister and founder/president of La Vie Ministries. He was internationally known and recognized in his trademark yellow suit and high-top Uncle Sam hat, as a successful restaurateur/co-owner of Poole’s BBQ in East Ellijay.

He is survived by wife of 70 years, Edna Shock Poole; sons and daughters-in-law, Keith Poole, of Riverdale, Darvin (Melanie) Poole, of Fairmount, Gregory (Cynthia) Poole, of Hoover, Ala., Michael (Denise) Poole, of Rockwall, Texas; eight grandchildren (spouses), Crystal (Marty) Miller, Brittany (Stephen) Jeter, Jordan Poole, Caleb Poole, Coleman Poole, Sarah (Preston) Cox, Stephanie (James) Drumm, David (Savannah) Poole; four great-grandchildren, Connor Browning, Andrew, Alice and Austin Jeter; and sisters, Jeanette Emery and Wynelle (Willie) Smith, both of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

He is preceded in death by sister, Shirley Gardiner.

No public visitation will be held at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020, outside of Poole’s BBQ restaurant followed by a private family interment at East Ellijay Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in honor of Oscar to Heart 2 Heart Ministries for Him, P.O. Box 957, Cumming, GA 30028.

