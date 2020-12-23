Body

The Rev. John Wesley “Johnny” Payne, 81, of Ellijay, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. He was born Oct. 10, 1939, in Blue Ridge, to the late William and Thelma Higdon Payne.

He was active in the church community including serving as a minister at Dover’s Chapel.

He worked for many years in the timber business and many will remember him as being the one always on the skidder.

He is preceded in death by son, Kendall Payne.

He is survived by loving wife of over 60 years, Betty Sue Goss Payne; daughter and son-in-law, Toni and Olen Newman, of Marietta; sons, Jamie Payne, Stacy and wife, Danielle Payne, all of Ellijay, Kevin Payne-Owens and husband, James Payne-Owens, of Atlanta; grandchildren, Miranda Wruck and husband, Jay, Amy Davis and husband, Jeremy, Abby Simmons and husband, Joseph, Josh Payne and wife, Kimberly, Samantha Ingle and husband, Eric, Aubrey Mitchell, Logan Payne, Landon Payne, and Marissa Payne-Owens; great-grandchildren, Gavin Wruck, Ansley Wruck, Kensley Payne, Della Ingle, and Kendall Shay Simmons; sisters, Mildred and husband, William Maynard, of Ringgold; Coletta Payne Tatum of Chatsworth; brothers, Hoyt Payne and wife, Pauline and Steve and wife, Belda, of Ellijay, Jerry Payne and wife, Geneva of Chatsworth; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Logan Funeral Home Chapel with graveside services following at Old Faith Baptist Church with the Rev. Steven Keener, and the Rev. Eugene Davis officiating.

Music was by Angie Reed.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel was in charge of arrangements.