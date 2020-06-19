Body

The Rev. John Lloyd McClure, 87, of Ellijay, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Pruitt Health in Blue Ridge. He was born June 29, 1932, in Ellijay, to the late John Arvil and Emily Jane (Fowler) McClure.

He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. He was called to preach in 1976 and pastored several local community churches. He was a talented musician and led the way for his family’s musical talent.

He is preceded in death by wife, Virginia B. McClure; brothers, Clifford McClure, Billy McClure, Hassel McClure, Ranel McClure and Benny McClure; and sisters, Vercil Mooney and Bessie Cox.

He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Ray Walker and Charlene and Billy Masters, all of Ellijay; son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Deborah McClure, of Ellijay; grandchildren, Connie Martin, Keith Cantrell, Brady and Brandon Clayton, Kane and Chris Bowen; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Betty Davenport and Barbara and Ernest Watkins, all of Cherry Log; and brother, Bobby McClure, of

Waleska.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from the Logan Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Wallace Parks, the Rev. Jerry Clayton, the Rev. Billy Cantrell and the Rev. Shane Duggan officiating.

Music will be by the Rev. Brandon and Stephanie Clayton.

Interment will follow in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Brady Clayton, Brandon Clayton, Keith Cantrell, Shane Duggan, John McClure and Donnie Weaver.

The family will receive friends from noon until the funeral service at 2 p.m.

Flowers are accepted or donations can be made to the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Dennis Ralston, 117 River Lane Ellijay, GA 30536, in memory of the Rev. McClure.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel in charge of the arrangements.