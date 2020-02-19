Body

The Rev. Ernest “Junior” Paul Luttrell, 88, of Ellijay, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 3, 1932, in Austell, to the late Ernest Paul Sr. and Rosetta Martin Luttrell. He was an ordained Baptist minister and a member of Crossroads Baptist Church.

He was an honorably discharged veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force.

He is preceded in death by daughter, Judith Rosetta Luttrell; sisters, Jane Morris and Louise Burnett; and brother, J.T. Luttrell.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, from the North East Piney Grove Baptist Church in Marietta, with the Rev. Chris Chastain, the Rev. Eddie Kerr, the Rev. Randy McClure and the Rev. Josh Green officiating.

Interment was in the church cemetery. Pallbearers were his grandchildren.

He is survived by wife, Virginia Louise Booth Luttrell, of Ellijay; daughters and son-in-law, Diane and Don Flowers, of Doraville, Susan Paulette Luttrell, of Hapeville; sons and daughter-in-law, Ernest Leon Luttrell and Linda Puzey, of Lenoir City, Tenn., Alton Luttrell, of Ellijay; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Jewell and Mike Meigle, of Blairsville; brother and sister-in-law, Franklin and Diane Luttrell, of Powder Springs.

Donations can be made to Heartlite Hospice, 772 Maddox Drive, Suite 112, East Ellijay, GA 30539 in memory of the Rev. Luttrell.

