Body

Ret. Col. William Lyles Holder Sr., 90, of Ellijay, previously of Marietta, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at home with his family.

He was born Oct. 5, 1930, in Nashville, Tenn., to the late Dr. Harry Alfonso and Margaret Pierce Holder.

He graduated from Fletcher High School in Jacksonville, Fla., in 1949, and attended the University of Florida and joined the Florida Air National Guard while in college.

Two years after attending the university, he was called to active duty in the Korean War. He was stationed in California for some time where he was able to attend the University of New Mexico and graduate with a degree in weather forecasting. For his extraordinary achievement and outstanding airmanship, he was awarded the highly coveted Distinguished Flying Cross. He was awarded the Air Medal and the First and Second Oak Leaf clusters to the Air Medal also. He had flown 50 missions at this time.

After his enlistment of four years, he joined the Georgia Air National Guard, Dobbins AFB, Marietta. He retired with 40 years military service and as commander of the 116th Resource Management Squadron.

He was a member of Cartecay United Methodist Church and was active in the choir, as he was blessed with a beautiful tenor voice.

He is preceded in death by daughter, Janet Lynne Holder; sister, Anne Pierce Holder; brothers, James P. Holder and Harry Holder.

He is survived by loving wife of 66 years, Nancy Virginia “Ginger” Bell Holder; daughters, Elizabeth Anne and the Rev. Mark McLendon, of Rome, Jennifer Rasmussen, of Canton, Ohio; son, William Lyles Jr. and Maria Holder, of Ocala, Fla.; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a nephew and niece.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Logan Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mark McLendon officiating.

Music was by Alan Davenport.

Donations can be made to Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care of Ellijay, due to the compassionate and caring ministry we received from them.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel was in charge of arrangements.