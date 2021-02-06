Body

Mr. Ray A. Rowe, 87, of Ellijay, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

He was born in Greenville, (Merriweather County), to Alexander and Sarah Rowe. He graduated from Mercer University College of Divinity School and worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

He is preceded in death by loving wife, Barbara Ann, in 2012.

He is survived by son, Nelson Rowe and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth, of Jasper; daughter, Judith Maurer and son-in-law, Jeff, of Smyrna; brother, Ken Rowe and Nancy, of Acworth; sister, Joyce Simpson and Bill, of Canton; grandchildren, Hannah Garland, Ty Rowe, Sailor Rowe, Genevieve Rowe, Heather Hoffman and Dustin Maurer; great-grandchildren, Bowie Garland, Johnny Garland and Peyton Hanley.

Graveside memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in the Memory Garden at Kennesaw Memorial Park, 1306 Whitlock Ave., in Marietta.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com. Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.