Body

Phyllis Irene Nelson Lightcap died April 11, 2018.

She was born Feb. 19, 1922, to the late Zeda Audrey Robinson and Trygve Iver Nelson in Viroqua, Wis.

She signed up for the military at the age of 21, and was sent to Fort Oglethorpe for basic training. She was a corporal working 11 hours a day in the awards and decorations department. Her decorations included Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon W/3 Bronze Battle Stars, Philippine Liberation Ribbon W/1 Bronze Star, WAAC Service Ribbon, two Overseas Service Bars and Good Conduct Medal.

She is preceded in death by husband, Dutton Steele Lightcap.

A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Logan Funeral Home Pavilion with Minister Butch Jones officiating.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfunerhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel was in charge of arrangements.