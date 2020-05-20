Body

Mr. Patrick O. Daly Jr., 67, of Ellijay, died Thursday, May 14, 2020.

He was born Dec. 19, 1952, in Gilmer County, to the late Patrick O. and Ruby Webb Daly.

He was a graduate of Gilmer High School, class of 1970, was self-employed as an automobile detailer and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by partner, Randall Miller, of Ellijay; sister, Patricia Jones, of Blue Ridge; brother, Michael Daly, of Jasper; and nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.