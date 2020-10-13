Body

Norma Christine McClenithan Harris, 83, of Naples, Fla., died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

She was born Jan. 24, 1937, to the late William Ison McClenithan and Margaret Ann Elizabeth Robertson in Ft. Myers, Fla.

She grew up the youngest of seven children. Newly married, she moved to Naples in 1961 where she raised her two children and enjoyed time bowling, boating, and camping on Key Wayden Island with family and friends. Norma loved being “Nana” to her six grandchildren and 15 great-grands.

She moved to Ellijay in 2003 with her beloved partner and best friend John “Sonny” Dugan. Together they loved the change of pace and scenery for 17 years before returning to Naples.

She is survived by children, Jodi Topping (Bob) and Blake Harris (Shelly); grandchildren, Nicole Partin Abdnour (Chris), Todd Partin (Heather), Kyle Partin (Megan), Brittany Harris Velez (Luis), Christopher Harris (Jo Daniele), and Aaron Harris; and great-grandchildren, Malachi, Maliyah, and Nevaeh Abdnour, Gavin, Austin, Karissa, and Nathan Partin, Caleb, Liam, Zoey, and Harlan Partin, Leia and Faith Velez, Christian and Sofia Harris.