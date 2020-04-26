Body

Nellie Lucille (Kuchling Steingruber) Keil passed away peacefully in her sleep from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease April 13, 2020, while residing at Cameron Hall Memory Care in Canton.

She was born Jan. 11, 1927, to Emil and Frieda Kuchling in Crookston, Minn. She attended school in a one-room schoolhouse through the eighth grade and then attended the Northwest School of Agriculture University of Minnesota and graduated in 1944.

In 1945 Emil and Frieda divorced. In 1947, Emil and family moved to Montana and Emil then married Marie Steingruber. In 1948 Nellie married Marie’s oldest son, John. From that union one son was born. John and Nellie divorced in 1961. On April 13, 1963, Nellie married Robert Keil in Red Lodge, Mont. They speny their entire married life in Billings. Bob passed away in 2010. Nellie remained in Billings until December 2014 when she moved to Lacey, Wash., to live with her son and daughter-in-law. When Dave retired in 2015 they moved to Ellijay. When Nellie’s symptoms became more apparent she moved into Cameron Hall of Ellijay. In the fall of 2016, Nellie moved to Cameron Hall of Canton Memory Care where she resided until her death.

She is preceded in death by father, Emil; mother, Frieda; stepmother, Marie; husband, Robert; and sister, Margaret.

She is survived by only child, David (Pat) Steingruber; brother, Waldo (Carlene) Kuchling; grandsons, Robert (Stephanie) Steingruber, Ryan (Trelly) Steingruber; and great-granddaughters, Ariel Steingruber, Madison Steingruber and Olivia Steingruber.

At Nellie’s request, no services were held.

Cremation has taken place and her and Robert’s ashes will be returned to Montana when circumstances allow.