Body

Ms. Viola Thelma Townsend Martin, 88, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her residence.

She was born June 26, 1931, to the late Arthur and Millie Dotson Townsend, in Dalton, and was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by sons, Johnny and David Martin; sisters, Zelma T. Coker and Virginia Davis; brothers, Junior Townsend, George Townsend, A.M. Townsend, Earl Townsend, Delmer Townsend, Elmer Townsend, Raymond Townsend and Dirl Townsend.

She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Maylene and the Rev. Junior Maney, of Ellijay; son and daughters-in-law, Mark and Julie Martin, Lorene Martin, all of Ellijay; sisters-in-law, Bernice Townsend, of Ellijay, Alice Townsend, of Cedertown, and Rosemary Townsend, of Rockhill, S.C.; brother and sister-in-law, William and Mary Townsend, of Ellijay; 13 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.

A private family visitation and graveside service was held Saturday, April 18, 2020, followed by interment at the Crossroads Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.