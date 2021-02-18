Body

Ms. Starla Arlinda Jones, 59, of Ellijay, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

She was born in Atlanta, Oct. 31, 1961, to the late Everett Lowery Bacon and Betty Eulene Ashmore Bacon. She graduated from the University of North Georgia and from the University of Georgia.

She was an educator in the Gilmer County School system for eight years and was also a licensed cosmetologist for 30 years. She was a member of Cherry Log Christian Church.

She is survived by sons, Matthew Jones and Nathan Jones; brother, Larry Bacon; and sister, Laura Bacon.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.