Ms. Shadia Carter Fendley, 77, of Ellijay, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

She was born Dec. 17, 1942, in Gilmer County, to the late Paul and Rebecca Dunn Carter.

She worked in the textile industry for Candlewick Yarns and was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by sisters, Edith Duckett, Johnnie Faye Carter and Bobby Jean Carter.

She is survived by sons, Kenny Fendley, Roger Fendley and Eddie Fendley, all of Ellijay; brother, Billy Carter, of Ellijay; sisters, Louise Kendrick, of Morganton, Juanita Slaughter and Wyonette Fisher, both of Ellijay; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is being planned and will be announced later.

Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.