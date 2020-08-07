Body

Ms. Rita Katherine VanOrsdal, 70, died July 22, 2020, in Blairsville.

She was born May 23, 1950, in Mobile, Ala., to the late Ira Austin VanOrsdal.

She is preceded in death by brother, David VanOrsdal.

She is survived by mother, Maude A. VanOrsdal; sister, Mary Claire VanOrsdal; brother, Richard VanOrsdal; and niece, Jennifer Claire Bitting and her family.

Her wishes were to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences can be made at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, is in charge of arrangements.