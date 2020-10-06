Body

Ms. Nancy Louise Hamil, 78, of Ellijay, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2020.

She was born Feb. 15, 1942, to the late Maynard O’Neal and Louise Murphy Hamil, in LaGrange.

She was a member of the Cartecay United Methodist Church and was a Troup County, class of 1960 graduate. She was also a graduate of Piedmont School of Nursing in 1963 where she found her passion and became a registered nurse.

She is survived by sisters, Linda Faye Hamil Rosser, of LaGrange, and Teresa Hamil and Richard Hull, of Marietta; nieces, Janet and Todd Nash, of Kennesaw, Diane and John Harrell, of LaGrange; great-niece, Chole Harrell, of LaGrange; nephew, Richard Hall, of Chehalis, Wash.; great-nephews, James Shea and McCartney Hull, of Chehalis, Wash.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Logan Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ike Parker officiating.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel was in charge of arrangements.