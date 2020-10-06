Ms. Nancy Louise Hamil, 78, of Ellijay, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2020.
She was born Feb. 15, 1942, to the late Maynard O’Neal and Louise Murphy Hamil, in LaGrange.
She was a member of the Cartecay United Methodist Church and was a Troup County, class of 1960 graduate. She was also a graduate of Piedmont School of Nursing in 1963 where she found her passion and became a registered nurse.
She is survived by sisters, Linda Faye Hamil Rosser, of LaGrange, and Teresa Hamil and Richard Hull, of Marietta; nieces, Janet and Todd Nash, of Kennesaw, Diane and John Harrell, of LaGrange; great-niece, Chole Harrell, of LaGrange; nephew, Richard Hall, of Chehalis, Wash.; great-nephews, James Shea and McCartney Hull, of Chehalis, Wash.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Logan Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ike Parker officiating.
Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.
Logan Funeral Home & Chapel was in charge of arrangements.