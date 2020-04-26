Body

Ms. Estelle Lois Zeller, 75, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Nov. 5, 1944, to the late Raby Lee and Violet Marie (Gambell) Zeller, in Chicago, Ill.

She was of the Baptist faith and retired from Pilgrims Pride.

She is preceded in death by sisters, Sally Sullivan and Ruby Joslin; and brother, Bobby Zeller.

She is survived by daughter, Sue Ellen Bones, of Ridge Crest, Calif.; sons and daughter-in-law, James (J.D.) and Dana Irvin and John Lee Irvin, all of Ellijay; grandchildren, Jimmers, Diesel, Jessica (Andy) Grizzle, Jennifer (Brian) Luffmon, Justin Hamrick, Joshua Irvin, Casey Irvin, Carlee Irvin, Labron Irvin, Cecila Irvin; several great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Maxine Zeller, of Livingston, Texas, Renee Long, of Gunther, Okla., Bertha Mackie Zeller, of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Raymond Zeller, of Silsbee City, Texas.

A private family visitation and graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

