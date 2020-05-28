Body

Ms. Deborah Ann Nelson Defoor, 61, of Ellijay, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

She was born Nov. 3, 1958, in Gilmer County to Helen Sutton Nelson and the late James H. “Jim Bo” Nelson. She worked for Gold Kist and was a member of Little Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by granddaughter, Kyla Ann Rhodes.

She is survived by mother, Helen Nelson, of Ellijay; daughters and son-in-law, Jodie and Johnny Silvers, of Ellijay, and Emily Beavers, of Morganton; brothers and sister-in-law, James and Elisha Nelson, of Ellijay, and Robert Nelson, of Lafayette; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Sanford Rittenberry, of Ellijay; and five grandchildren.

Graveside services were held at noon Sunday, May 24, 2020, from the Yukon Cemetery with the Rev. Roy Griggs officiating.

Music was by the family.

Pallbearers were Brandon Nelson, Jacob Beck, Johnny Silvers, Sanford Rittenberry, Keith Nelson, Frank Beavers and Dylan Ellington.

