Body

Ms. Betty Jo James, 80, of Ellijay, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

She was born Jan. 27, 1940, in Gilmer County, to Spence and Daisey Lilies Nichols. She was a seamstress and member of Calvary Way Baptist Church.

She is survived by sons, David “Randy” Watkins and Neal Steven Farist, both of Ellijay; daughter, Deena Wright, of Ellijay; sister, Penny Bramlett, of Ellijay; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, from the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Wallace Parks officiating.

Pallbearers were Lee Knight, Matt Chastain, Robby Davis, Ethan Sampson, Chandler Sampson, Steven Farist, Carter Hice and Owen Hice.

Donations can be made to Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 197 Orchard Rd., Ellijay, GA 30540, in memory of Ms. James.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.