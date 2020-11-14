Body

Mrs. Yvonne Martin Hall, 83, of Ellijay, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

She was born March 28, 1937, in Gilmer County, to the late Paul and Tina Todd Martin.

She was a homemaker, was manager of the Top Dollar and was a member of the Oak Hill United Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by husband, A.Z. Hall Sr.; and daughter, Marsha Hall.

She is survived by sons, Chris Hall, (Charae), of Dallas, A.Z. Hall Jr. (Celena), of Ellijay; daughters, Cindy Boudreau, (Bobby) of Las Vegas, Nev., Maxine Stafford (Leon), of Ellijay, Judy Thompson (Ron), of Kalispell, Mont., Rene Hall (Luis), of Ellijay; significant other, Bill Currie, of Ellijay; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Martha Wheeler, of Ellijay, Frances Honea, of Cleveland, Tenn.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Lowery, the Rev. Pat Shelton and the Rev. Jackie Ellington officiating.

Pallbearers will be Chris hall, A.Z. Hall Jr., Matt Welman, Jason Stafford, Mike Davis and Philip Putman.

Interment will be in the Oak Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday and Thursday from 1-7 p.m.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.