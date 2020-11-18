Body

Mrs. Winna Lee Matthews York, 98, of Ellijay died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

She was born in Jackson County, N.C. Feb. 20, 1922.

She is preceded in death by daughters, Ann Reynolds and Vonda York. She was a homemaker and of the Pentecostal faith.

She is survived by sons and daughter-in-law, Eddie “Boe” York and Lionel and Sheryl York, of Ellijay, daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Claude Holt, of Ellijay; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Lamar Beason officiating.

Music was by Manuel Holt.

Pallbearers were Manuel Holt, Shane Holt, Judd York and Dylan York.

Interment was in the Flat Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.