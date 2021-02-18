Body

Mrs. Wanda Sue Garland Barnes, 79, of Ellijay, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

She was born Sept. 10, 1941, to the late Hobert Roosevelt and Agnus Helton Garland in Ellijay.

She was a member of Tails Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and loved her cat Deacon very much.

She is preceded in death by husband, Earl William Barnes.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at the Logan Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Brondy Davis officiating.

Interment was in the Tails Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Lynne Barnes, Darren and Tiffany Barnes, all of Ellijay; grandchildren, Will Barnes and Abby Barnes; sisters and brothers-in-law, Glenda and James McClure, of Ellijay, Debra and Richard Ayers, of Dallas; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronnie and Johnny Sue Garland, Johnny and Joann Garland, all Ellijay.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel was in charge of arrangements.