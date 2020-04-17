Body

Mrs. Virginia S. McClure, 88, of Ellijay, died Monday, April 6, 2020.

She was born Nov. 27, 1931, in Gilmer County, to the late Elford and Ollie Fowler Southern. She was a homemaker and member of New Liberty Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by husband, Clifford McClure; son, Bucky McClure; son-in-law, Harold Lewis; siblings, Geneva Mooney and Bevis Southern.

She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Darrell Rogers, of Ellijay, son and daughter-in-law, Ted and Sherri McClure, of Ellijay; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Worley and Bob, of Ellijay; sisters, Joyce Southern Bennett, of Ellijay and Barbara Southern Garrett, of Canton; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services were held in the New Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Billy Cantrell officiating.

Music was by the family.

Donations can be made to the New Liberty Cemetery Fund, 221 Pisgah Rd., Ellijay, GA, 30536, in memory of Mrs. McClure.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.