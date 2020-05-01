Mrs. Virginia Ann W right

Body

Mrs. Virginia Ann Wright, 89, of Ellijay, died Sunday, April 19, 2020.

She was born Dec. 6, 1930, in Union County, to John Clifford and Eula Mae Dyer Addington.

She graduated from Union County High School, class of 1946, worked at Wright’s Department Store, Gilmer County Headstart and was a member of First Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by husband, James Monroe Wright; and siblings, Evelyn Rogers and Mildred Rodrigues.

She is survived by children and spouse, James M. “Jimmy” and Dolores Wright and Terri Rowan, all of Ellijay, Joel and Cara Wright, of Calhoun and Jeff Wright, of Ellijay; sister, Carol Addington, of Kennesaw; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, from the Mt Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Milton Perry officiating.

Music was by Brittany Lamonaco and Kenny O’Neal.

Pallbearers were Jimmy Wright, Jeff Wright, Joel Wright, Wally Stover Jr., Chase Wright and Stan Maddox.

Donations can be made to Gilmer Christian Learning Center., P.O. Box 471. Ellijay, GA 30540 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in memory of Mrs. Wright.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.