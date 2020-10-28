Body

Mrs. Veronica “Ronnie” Nunley, affectionately known as “Busha” to family, 77, of Ellijay, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

She was born Sept. 23, 1943, to the late Florian and May Dolatowski, in Chicago, Ill. She was a member of Harvest Missionary Church in Ellijay and graduated from Tuley High School in Chicago, Ill. She was self-employed in the automotive industry as a “radiator goddess.”

She is preceded in death by husband, John H. Nunley; son, William Nunley; sister, Geraldine Fernschuss; and brother, William Dolatowski.

She is survived by daughters, Kimberly S. Nunley, of Ellijay, and Jennifer Volpe, of Woodruff, S.C.; son, Steven Nunley, of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Rory and Justin Nunley, Jared Nunley, Kendra Nunley, Tristan Nunley Darren Nunley, and Veronica C. and Caleb J. Nunley; sisters, Pamela Ingram, Patricia Mikulski and Florence Harvestine, of Acworth; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel is in charge of arrangements.