Body

Mrs. Vernie Ruth Reed Thurman, 87, of Chatsworth, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her residence.

She loved gardening and quilting.

She is preceded in death by first husband, Charles L. Reed; parents, Thomas and Ethel Fowler Davis; grandchildren, Tim Reed and Stephanie Fritts; stepson, David Thurman; sister, Leota Kendrick; and brother, Earmil Davis.

She is survived by husband, William “Jack” Thurman, of Chatsworth, formerly of Ellijay; sons and daughters-in-law, Junior Reed, Ricky and Mitzi Reed, and Joe and Tiffany Reed, all of Chatsworth; daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Terry O’Bryant, Felicia and Robert Winkler, all of Chatsworth, and Sandy and Troy Pritchett, of Ellijay; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Davis, of Chatsworth, Louise Swafford, of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Marie Reed, of Chatsworth; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gene and Pat Thurman, of Ellijay; grandchildren, Tina Reed, Jonathan O’Bryant (Kristy), Erin McNeill (Don), Shawn Reed (Lori), Deanna Wallace (Jason), Ashley Blalock (Dylan), Zach Reed, Dustin Reed (Celena), Rodney Winkler (Megan), Kyle Winkler, Rylee Hennessee, and Holly Rice (Matthew); 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at noon Saturday, April 11, 2020, in the Murray Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Tony Patterson officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Sassy’s Hope, P.O. Box 792, Dalton, GA 30722.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth was in charge of the arrangements.