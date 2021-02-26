Body

Mrs. Tommie Ellen Howland Stephens, 78, of Ellijay, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

She was born in Ducktown, Tenn., April 28, 1942, to the late Edward Kimber Russell Howland and Geneva Vivian McArthur Howland. Mrs. Stephens was a homemaker and was a member of Ellijay Church of Christ.

She is preceded in death by husband, John Stephens.

She is survived by son, Christopher Stephens, of Canton; daughters, Lisa Carswell McKinlay, Kelly Cochran and Kim Mulkey, all of Ellijay; sister, Barbara Stovall; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, from Ellijay Church of Christ with Minister Butch Jones officiating.

Interment was in Yukon Cemetery.

Grandsons served as pallbearers.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.