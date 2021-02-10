Body

Mrs. Sylvia Leneva Davis, 79, of Hayesville, N.C., formerly of Ellijay, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

She was born in Greenville, S.C., March 18, 1941, to the late Archie Donald Raymer Sr. and Martha Louise Williams Raymer. She was a high school graduate, was retired from Lexington Components and was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by husband, Lamon Davis; and daughter,Windy Briggs.

She is survived by son, Raymond Briggs, of Ellijay; daughters, Pamela Hill, of Hiwassee, Vicki Hannah, of Ellijay, and Kim Henderson and her companion, Tim Crenshaw, of Cusseta; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

To honor her wishes, she was cremated and no services are planned at this time.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.