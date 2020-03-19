Body

Mrs. Susan R. Jackson, 69, of Ellijay, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

She was born Nov. 3, 1950, in Cobb County, to the late Alfred Walter and Melba Margaret Brown Harp. She was a homemaker and member of the Mt. Bethel Tabernacle.

She is preceded in death by husband, James Jackson.

She is survived by son, Jamie Jackson and fiancée Pamela Graves, of Ellijay; daughter and son-in-law; Laura Jean and Doug Garland, of Ellijay; grandchildren, Jesse, Clay, Hanna, Gabriel, Leia and Luke; brother, Al Harp, of Marietta; sisters, Cathy Webster, of Marietta, Cindy Ann Jeffers, of Cartersville and Norma Jean Harp, of Ellijay.

Interment was in Yukon Cemetery.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.