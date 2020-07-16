Body

Mrs. Stella Mae Cook Fox, 78, of Ellijay, died Saturday, July 11, 2020.

She was born July 1, 1942, in Cobb County, to the late J.R. and Hazel Hedden Cook.

She was a homemaker and member of Turniptown Baptist Church.

She is survived by husband, Larry Fox; son and daughter-in-law, Larry Jr and Melinda Fox, of Ellijay; daughter and son-in-law, Christi and Daniel Bell, of Talking Rock; grandchildren, Megan Rose Lesesne, Hunter Ray Fox, Brooke Bell and Brandon Bell; brother, William J. Cook, of Acworth; sisters, Carolyn Elliott, of Los Angeles, Calif., and Ann Ruth Johnson, of Austell.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from Turniptown Baptist Church with the Rev. Steve Jones, the Rev. Michael Smith and the Rev. Ricky Brown officiating.

Music was by the church choir, Barbara Morrow and Paula Plumley and Stephanie Jones.

Pallbearers were deacons of Turniptown Baptist Church, John Morrow, Doug Morrow, Alex Henson, Brandon Bell, Hunter Fox, Andy McClure, Jonathan Gibson and Dink Lanning.

Interment was in the church cemetery.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.