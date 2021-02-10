Body

Mrs. Sonja Darlene Williamson, 65, of Ellijay, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper.

She was born in Reidsville, N.C., April 30, 1955, to the late Charles Lanford and Juanita Moorefield Lanford.

She was a department manager at Mohawk for many years and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.

She is survived by husband, Johnny Williamson.

To honor her wishes, she was cremated and no services are planned at this time.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements