Body

Mrs. Shirley Ann Logan Davis, 82, of Ellijay, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

She was born in Ellijay, March 4, 1938, to the late Claude Logan and Ora Bell Wood Logan.

She worked in the tufting department at Galaxy Carpet for many years, enjoyed quilting, was an avid gardener and loved to work with flowers.

She is preceded in death by infant daughter, Kathy and by husband, Cletis Davis.

She is survived by children, Randy Davis and wife, Jennifer, Sandra Layman and husband, Anthony, all of Chatsworth, and Phyllis Hensley, of Ellijay; brothers, Coatus “Buzz” Logan, of Bush, La., and Farley (Susie) Logan, of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Tiffiany Layman, Drew Layman, Amber Corbin, and Matthew Davis; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Emuel Sanford officiating.

Interment was in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery..

Contributions can be made to Georgia Mountain Hospice, 70 Caring Way, Jasper, GA 30143, in memory of Mrs. Davis.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.