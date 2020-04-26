Body

Mrs. Shelia “Carole” Carder, 73, of Ellijay, formerly of Cumming, died Friday, April 17, 2020.

She was born Aug. 10, 1946, to the late Lemuel Watson and Plassie Watson Williams. She was a member of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Ducktown.

She is preceded in death by daughter, Kimberly Carder; and brothers, Dean Watson and Buck Watson.

She is survived by husband of 57 years, Jack Carder, of Ellijay; son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Angie Carder, of Cumming; daughter, Deana Carder, of Ellijay; grandchildren, Candice Rogers, Kimber Carder, Caitlin Carder, Jackson Echols and Conway Haggard Jones; great-grandchildren, Johnathan Rogers and Isabella Rogers; sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Tim Millwood, of Cumming.

Private graveside services were held in the Yukon Cemetery with the Rev. Glenn Arnold officiating.

The family request that you pray for one another and for our country.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com. Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.