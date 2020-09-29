Body

Mrs. Sheila Elaine McCollum Jenkins, 63, of Ellijay, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

She was born Aug. 10, 1957, in Fulton County, the daughter of the late Homer and Helen Vick McCollum.

She worked in home health care and was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by daughter, Jennifer Jenkins.

She is survived by daughter, Sierra Jenkins, of Ellijay; brothers, David E. McCollum, Danny McCollum, both of Ellijay; sister, Yvonne Dotson, of Ellijay; and special friend, Jimmy Dowda.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with Minister David Mullins officiating.

Pallbearers were Zack Schmidt, Morgan Tinker, David McCollum, Danny McCollum and Kevin Enfinger.

Interment was in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.