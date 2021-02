Body

Mrs. Sara Bryant, 86, of Ellijay, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. She was born in Lexington, July 6, 1934, to the late Otis Appling and Margaret Steinaka Appling. She worked for many years at K-Mart.

She is survived by husband, James R. Bryant; and daughters, Debbie Swain and Sherry Anne Bryant.

To honor her wishes, she was cremated and no services are planned at this time.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.