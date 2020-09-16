Body

Mrs. Sandra Lynn Wehunt, 62, of Ellijay, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

She born July 10, 1958, to the late James Wheeler and Verba Norton Wheeler. She was a college graduate, worked in the food service industry and was a member of Woodstock Church of Christ. She loved her family, friends, and she especially loved animals.

She is survived by mother, Verba Cowart, of Douglasville; mother-in-law, Martha Wehunt, of Ellijay; sister and brother-in-law, Terri Ann Bawol and John Bawol, of Douglasville; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from the Redan Cemetery in Lithonia with Minister Aaron Scott Dyer officiating.

Donations can be made to the Homeward Bound Pet Rescue, PO Box 792, Ellijy GA, 30540

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangments.